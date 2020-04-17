ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $190,347.16 and $47.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,041,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,041,369 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

