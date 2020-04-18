$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.13. Coty reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Cfra lifted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $1,655,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 15,450.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,180 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. 4,892,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,846,604. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. Coty has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

