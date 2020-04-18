$0.30 EPS Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, Director Joseph J. Savage bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Also, Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,921 shares of company stock valued at $217,035. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

