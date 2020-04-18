$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Independent Bank Co.(MI) reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.98. 103,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,408. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at $118,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

