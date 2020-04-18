$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.55. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after buying an additional 311,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,672,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,399,000 after buying an additional 426,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,047,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,991,000 after buying an additional 48,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,823. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

