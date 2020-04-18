$0.83 EPS Expected for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.97. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of HTLF stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 151,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,092. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32.

In related news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,646,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73,824 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,785,000 after acquiring an additional 107,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 39,977 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 533,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

