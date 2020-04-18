1,081 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $108.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,039. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average of $126.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

