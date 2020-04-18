13,118 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

