144,551 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,017,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 5.2% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,070,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

NEAR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. 1,019,934 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

