18,720 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Entergy comprises about 0.5% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.27. 1,320,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Entergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.54.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.