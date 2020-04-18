$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $9.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,632.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,591 shares of company stock worth $27,356,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. 13,203,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,752,042. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63.

Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

