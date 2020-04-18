203,132 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 203,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,333,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,137,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

VEU traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,485,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,117. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

