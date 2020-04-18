22,500 Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of VF by 37.3% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VF stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,372,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

