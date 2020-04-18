294 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

IWP stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.27. 306,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,125. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $163.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

