3,478 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,916,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,065. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.81 and its 200 day moving average is $268.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6018 per share. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

