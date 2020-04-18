3,553 Shares in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,655 shares of company stock worth $12,599,579 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.27. 3,229,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,661. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

