370,069 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 370,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,096,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,262,083 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,430.4% in the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 8,936,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583,211 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,613,000 after buying an additional 8,212,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after buying an additional 4,360,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 73,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,012,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 2,009,935 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.92. 33,817,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,517,172. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

