3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 4.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.46. 5,191,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.55. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

