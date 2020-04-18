3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $146.46. 5,392,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,648. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.55. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

