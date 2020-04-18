5,019 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.75. 2,373,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,571. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.12 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.