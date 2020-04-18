51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Receives $71.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several research firms have commented on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in 51job by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,366,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,891,000 after buying an additional 101,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 51job by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after buying an additional 395,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 51job by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,397,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,738,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in 51job by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 327,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,870. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.40. 51job has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $97.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.28.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

