5,619 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Bought by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 430,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,150. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

