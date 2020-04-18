5,619 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Bought by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 430,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,150. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.