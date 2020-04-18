5,654 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 815,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,218. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.