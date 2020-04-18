$583.91 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post sales of $583.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $625.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $486.68 million. Copart posted sales of $553.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. Stephens reduced their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

CPRT traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.10. 2,899,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Copart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Copart by 1.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.