$643.28 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post sales of $643.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $621.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $677.75 million. Donaldson posted sales of $712.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Donaldson by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 567,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,823. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

