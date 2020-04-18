66,070 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,214,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468,260. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

