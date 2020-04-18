68,266 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF comprises about 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. 881,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $75.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

