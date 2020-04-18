92,908 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 92,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 68,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

BSJN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 176,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,911. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36.

