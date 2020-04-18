92,974 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,692,570 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78.

