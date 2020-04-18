9,857 Shares in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

SMB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

