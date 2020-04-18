Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.1% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 58,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,062,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

