Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $7.14 on Friday, hitting $175.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,393. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average is $192.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.