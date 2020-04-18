Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Stralem & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Stralem & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.9% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

Adobe stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,325,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.52 and its 200-day moving average is $318.15. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.