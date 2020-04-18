Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.11. 3,325,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,247. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.15. The company has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

