AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.62.

NYSE AFL traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,858,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

