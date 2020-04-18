Agrios Global (CNSX:AGRO) Stock Price Down 100%

Agrios Global Holdings Ltd (CNSX:AGRO) fell 100% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 9,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $304,497.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20.

Agrios Global Company Profile (CNSX:AGRO)

Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. operates as a data analytics driven agriculture technology and services company. The company leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support various aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Agrios Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrios Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.