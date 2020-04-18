Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $8.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.