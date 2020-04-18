Airbloc (ABL) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, BitForex, CPDAX and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02730486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00226722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy, CPDAX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

