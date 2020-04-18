Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.79.

TSE:ASR opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. Alacer Gold has a one year low of C$3.32 and a one year high of C$7.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.59 million during the quarter.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

