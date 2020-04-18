Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Up 146.8% This Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 127.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $160,472.99 and approximately $9.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 146.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02730486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00226722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

