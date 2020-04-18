Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,566.57.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $19.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,283.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,205.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $867.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.