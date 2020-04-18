Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $19.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,283.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,380. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,205.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,315.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,566.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.