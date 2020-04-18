Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $19.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,283.25. 1,943,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,059. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,202.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,315.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $868.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 target price (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,566.57.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

