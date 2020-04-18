Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $22,903,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 target price (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,566.57.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $19.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,283.25. 1,943,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,202.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

