Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,479.48.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $21.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,279.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,220. The firm has a market cap of $879.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,198.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,313.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

