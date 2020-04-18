Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $21.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,279.00. 2,552,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,645. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,201.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,313.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.48.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

