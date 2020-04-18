Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $21.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,279.00. 2,552,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,645. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,201.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,313.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

