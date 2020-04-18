Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,479.48.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $21.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,279.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,645. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $879.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,198.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,313.99. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

