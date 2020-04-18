Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) Trading 1.5% Higher

Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.46, 1,240,768 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,322,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

