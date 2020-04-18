Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after buying an additional 691,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,379,000 after buying an additional 761,711 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,425,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,722,334. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

